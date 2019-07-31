Bucs offense improving thanks to an aggressive defense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Early in training camp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed big plays from both sides of the football but it was the defense grabbing the attention of fans by causing turnovers and stuffing run plays. On Tuesday, it was the offense’s turn to shine.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw a pair of red zone touchdown passes, one to tight end Cam Brate and another to wide receiver Scotty Miller.

He connected yet again on a deep pass to wide receiver Mike Evans and got help from a diving tight end OJ Howard on another successful drive.

It was a day that was bound to happen and head coach Bruce Arians smiled after practice.

“Obviously the offense picked it up today,” Arians said. “It’s a nice ebb and flow. You don’t want your defense winning every day. You don’t want your offense winning every day.”

With the excitement surrounding the early camp performance by the Bucs defense, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich feels that his side of the ball can only benefit.

“The good thing is, they disguise well,” Leftwich said. “We probably won’t see a team disguise as well as Todd (Bowles) and them do all year.”

Leftwich is about finding the correct spot. When asked about quarterback Jameis Winston making the perfect throw, he answered quickly that it’s “the perfect decision.”

The Bucs defense has blitzed Winston and all the quarterbacks relentlessly thus far in camp and it has caused problems. Leftwich welcomes the adversity, forcing his quarterback and every player to think quicker. By opening day, he hopes to see the offense be ready for anything the opponent, the San Francisco 49ers can bring to the field.

“We’re not game planning, we’re not attacking anything,” Leftwich said. “We’re just running plays from an install standpoint. A lot of the times we’re just trying to put these guys in the worst situation possible.”