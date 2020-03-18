Bucs odds to reach Super Bowl improve following reports of Tom Brady signing

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the talk of six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady coming to Tampa, the Bucs Super Bowl odds have been significantly impacted.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the Buccaneers odds to win the Super Bowl are 20 to 1. At the end of this past season, they were 66 to 1 to win it all in 2020.

On Tuesday when news broke that Brady was leaving the Patriots, the Buccanneers odds went to 33 to 1 then 25 to 1 and as low as 12 to 1 before settling at 20 to 1.

With Brady leaving New England, reversely, the Patriots’ odds to win the Super Bowl have gone from 12 to 1 to 20 to 1.

