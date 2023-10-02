TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions has been moved to 4:25 p.m., the team announced Monday.

The NFL moved the Oct. 15 game, which was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, and the team will be wearing the ‘Creamsicle’ jerseys. It’s the first time the team will wear the color since 2012, according to the team.

The Bucs beat the Saints 26-9 on Sunday to improve to a 3-1 record on the season, and moved to first place in the NFC South. QB Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and one interception.

The Bucs are on a bye week this week.