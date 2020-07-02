Bucs’ Murphy-Bunting buys smoothie for HCSO deputy: ‘I just felt it out of the kindness of my heart’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- This week a small gesture spoke volumes about Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Murphy-Bunting decided to buy a smoothie for a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy he saw in a shopping center parking lot.

“Honestly nothing really moved me to do it,” Murphy-Bunting said. “It was more so, I just felt it out of the kindness of my heart. When I pulled into the parking lot he was next to my spot. I was actually thinking if he’d already ordered a smoothie himself. When I walked in the store, I asked the cashier, ‘Hey did that officer come in here and but a smoothie?’

“She was kind of confused and said, ‘I don’t think so. Why? Are you going to buy him one?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I was planning on it.’ She got really excited because both her parents are sheriffs as well in Pinellas County. I basically just bought it and I saw him get out of the car. He went into Starbucks, came out of Starbucks and I told him that I had a smoothie for him and we just started talking from there.”

The officer, Jason Santiago, a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shared the news on social media.

Santiago then went a step further to contact Murphy-Bunting’s mother Kim Murphy, and donated to her non-profit organization, “Successful Jocks and the Women Behind the Uniform.”

“It was so heart-warming to hear the police officer reach-out to me and say what a wonderful job I did raising Sean,” Kim Murphy said. “Sean was just being Sean. It was nothing out of the ordinary for him. He’s always being a blessing to someone.”

MORE ON THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS