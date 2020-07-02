Bucs’ Murphy-Bunting buys smoothie for HCSO deputy: ‘I just felt it out of the kindness of my heart’

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- This week a small gesture spoke volumes about Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Murphy-Bunting decided to buy a smoothie for a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy he saw in a shopping center parking lot.

“Honestly nothing really moved me to do it,” Murphy-Bunting said. “It was more so, I just felt it out of the kindness of my heart. When I pulled into the parking lot he was next to my spot. I was actually thinking if he’d already ordered a smoothie himself. When I walked in the store, I asked the cashier, ‘Hey did that officer come in here and but a smoothie?’

“She was kind of confused and said, ‘I don’t think so. Why? Are you going to buy him one?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I was planning on it.’ She got really excited because both her parents are sheriffs as well in Pinellas County. I basically just bought it and I saw him get out of the car. He went into Starbucks, came out of Starbucks and I told him that I had a smoothie for him and we just started talking from there.”

The officer, Jason Santiago, a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shared the news on social media.

Santiago then went a step further to contact Murphy-Bunting’s mother Kim Murphy, and donated to her non-profit organization, “Successful Jocks and the Women Behind the Uniform.”

“It was so heart-warming to hear the police officer reach-out to me and say what a wonderful job I did raising Sean,” Kim Murphy said. “Sean was just being Sean. It was nothing out of the ordinary for him. He’s always being a blessing to someone.”

MORE ON THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss