TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are skipping town for Miami-Dade ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Bay area, according to an announcement on Twitter.

The Bucs will depart Tampa on Tuesday and relocate their football operations to Miami-Dade County. The team is expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens starting on Wednesday. However, the Buccaneers could stay through the end of Week 4 if necessary.

The Dolphins would be finished with their on-field preparations by Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday’s match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Four.

As of Monday afternoon, no changes have been made to the plans for Tampa Bay’s Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff remains scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

“The NFL, in consultation with team and local officials, will continue to monitor the situation,” the team added.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app