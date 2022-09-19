TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was suspended without pay following his ejection from Sunday’s match against the New Orleans Saints.

According to the National Football League (NFL), Evans was suspended for “violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.”

#Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirms that Mike Evans will receive a one-game suspension for Sunday’s on-field incident against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/qEdX1hURyL — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) September 19, 2022

Evans, as well as Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, were both ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s meeting in the Superdome.

The ejection marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back squared off with another Buccaneers player.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13), quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans leaves the field after being thrown out of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In a letter to Evans, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote:

“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation. You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans was ultimately suspended for one game and will be able to return to the Buc’s active roster a day after thier Sept. 25 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.