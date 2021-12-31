Bucs’ Mike Evans off COVID-19/reserve list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrated after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans has been activated to the main roster after being placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list.

Evans was placed on the list on Dec. 27 after not playing in the Bucs’ division-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers. He was listed as inactive with a hamstring injury.

The team placed punter Bradley Pinion on the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday as well.

Head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the team, Arians is isolated at home and assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties during his absence.

The Buccaneers will travel to face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. before finishing out the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.