TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s revenge day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking to reclaim the NFC South as playoffs near. With the Bucs (5-7) suffering their only division loss against the Falcons (6-6) in Week 7, the Bucs Week 14 matchup is do-or-die.

Despite Atlanta’s star rookie running back Bijan Robinson hardly playing in the Bucs matchup earlier this season, Tampa Bay still fell 16-13 – a loss that shouldn’t have happened.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles expressed where he feels the team has changed the most since the first game against Atlanta.

“I don’t know if we’re better, we’ve just got to be more consistent. I thought we got a little better on third down, defensively,” Bowles said. “Offensively, I think we’re starting to move the ball better on the ground. We’ve got to be consistent at both.”

With both teams coming off a win – the Falcons beating the New York Jets and the Bucs taking down the Carolina Panthers – the momentum going into today’s matchup is expected to be high. If the Bucs win today, they’ll reclaim the NFC South. However, if they lose, they’ll be three games behind the Falcons, who currently lead the division.

WEEK 14 INACTIVES

Buccaneers:

CB Jamel Dean

DL Vita Vea

LB Devin White

CB Kennan Isaac

OL Brandon Walton

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

QB John Wolford

Falcons:

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Logan Woodside

LB Nate Landman

T Kaleb McGary

DL David Onyemata

DL Joe Gaziano

C Drew Dalman

FIRST QUARTER:

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.