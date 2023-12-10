TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s revenge day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking to reclaim the NFC South as playoffs near. With the Bucs (5-7) suffering their only division loss against the Falcons (6-6) in Week 7, the Bucs Week 14 matchup is do-or-die.
Despite Atlanta’s star rookie running back Bijan Robinson hardly playing in the Bucs matchup earlier this season, Tampa Bay still fell 16-13 – a loss that shouldn’t have happened.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles expressed where he feels the team has changed the most since the first game against Atlanta.
“I don’t know if we’re better, we’ve just got to be more consistent. I thought we got a little better on third down, defensively,” Bowles said. “Offensively, I think we’re starting to move the ball better on the ground. We’ve got to be consistent at both.”
With both teams coming off a win – the Falcons beating the New York Jets and the Bucs taking down the Carolina Panthers – the momentum going into today’s matchup is expected to be high. If the Bucs win today, they’ll reclaim the NFC South. However, if they lose, they’ll be three games behind the Falcons, who currently lead the division.
WEEK 14 INACTIVES
Buccaneers:
- CB Jamel Dean
- DL Vita Vea
- LB Devin White
- CB Kennan Isaac
- OL Brandon Walton
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- QB John Wolford
Falcons:
- CB Jeff Okudah
- QB Logan Woodside
- LB Nate Landman
- T Kaleb McGary
- DL David Onyemata
- DL Joe Gaziano
- C Drew Dalman
FIRST QUARTER:
15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.