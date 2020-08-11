Bucs’ ‘main guy’ Ronald Jones speaks on LeSean McCoy acquisition

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones #27 during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Michael Zito/AP Images for Panini)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He has been referred to as “the main guy” by his head coach, Bruce Arians.

He was “the main guy” for the second half of the season last year and it appears he will occupy that role when the 2020 season starts in September.

Ronald Jones, the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke to a group of reporters on Zoom on Monday afternoon. He responded to a question about his relationship with the Buccaneers new acquisition, a veteran running back, LeSean McCoy.

“He has been contributing and giving tips and pointers since the day he got here,” said Jones. “It has been great having him in there and being able to learn from him too.”

“It’s his role, it’s his job,” said McCoy of Jones in an interview last week. “He is the guy here and I want to help him out in any way possible. I see he has a lot of talent. If I can help him out to be any better for our team, I’m willing to do that.”

