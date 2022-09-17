TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bucs’ most recent win over the Saints came on January 17, 2021, a 30-20 Divisional Round Playoff victory in the Superdome. That was two games before they went-on to win the Super Bowl.

But outside of that postseason win, the Saints have had the Bucs’ number in the regular season – to the tune of seven-straight wins over Tampa Bay. The last regular season win the Bucs had in this NFC South division series was September 9, 2018, a 48-40 road victory.

For the Bucs to snap this skid against the Saints, it’ll help their cause if they can improve in two areas in particular that they struggled with in week one against the Cowboys– third down conversions and red zone efficiency.

“The best way to improve that is to score,” said Head Coach Todd Bowles. “But we’ll work on it and work on things. It’s week one. The next couple of weeks while we’re figuring everything out – you have to win these ball games – but we’re working on quite a few things, so we’ll get better at that.”

When asked further if it was a timing or communication issue, Bowles said it wasn’t.

“It’s just an execution thing,” Bowles said. “It takes all eleven, It’s not a timing thing or communication thing. It’s just execution.”

Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said he thought the offense played ‘okay’ in week one, but also pointed-out that third down and red zone were two areas of concern.

“A couple things happened that are really irrelevant but we can’t allow [them] to happen really,” Leftwich said. “We can’t allow those things to happen. We just have to do a better job of executing really. It comes down to executing. I can do a better job of putting us in position better to have more success down there, that’s really how I see it. I think I can do a better job of putting us in position to have success.”

The Bucs and Saints kick-off at 1:00 p.m. ET.