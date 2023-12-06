TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bucs are sitting just one game away from reclaiming the NFC South. A win over the Falcons on Sunday would put them back at the top of the leaderboard.

The Week 14 matchup is not only a must-win for the Bucs to reclaim their spot as the NFC South leaders, but it’s also a chance for Tampa Bay to seek revenge against the Dirty Birds after falling 16-13 to them earlier this season.

Despite the Falcons missing star rookie Bijan Robinson during their first matchup, the Bucs suffered their first and only divisional loss so far this season.

“We viewed yesterday as a playoff game. From here on out, every game we play is a playoff game, and most of them are division games that we play, so it’s really important for us to win those division games,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said after notching a 21-18 win over the Panthers.

“[Atlanta Falcons Head Coach] Arthur [Smith] does a great job coaching them. They are very well prepared when they come out to play. They play with a lot of energy. They are division games; the record is out the window regardless of who you play in the division. It’s going to be a tough game. We expect it to be tough on Sunday,” he added.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

LB K.J. Britt – Limited participation

LB Lavonte David – Full participation

CB Jamel Dean – Did not participate

LB SirVocea Dennis – Full participation

C Robert Hainsey – Limited participation

DB Josh Hayes – Did not participate

G Cody Mauch – Limited participation

LB J.J. Russell – Did not participate

NT Vita Vea – Did not participate

LB Devin White – Did not participate

T Tristan Wirfs – Limited participation

Falcons:

DL Calais Campbell – Did not participate

OL Drew Dalman – Did not participate

WR Mack Hollins – Full participation

CB Mike Hughes – Full participation

LB Nate Landman – Did not participate

DL LaCale London – Full participation

OL Kaleb McGary – Did not participate

CB Jeff Okudah – Limited participation

DL David Onyemata – Did not participate

RB Cordarrelle Patterson – Did not participate

A.J. Terrell – Limited participation

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will face the Dirty Birds in Atlanta as they try to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the NFC South as the playoff window grows near. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.