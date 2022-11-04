during the second half of an NFL football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to redeem themselves this week after losing their third consecutive game for the first time since Tom Brady joined the roster.

After dipping below .500 following Thursday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bucs (3-5) will face off against the reigning Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Coincidentally enough, in the past two years, both teams have completed the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl and doing so on their own turf. However, the Bucs made NFL history as the first team to win a Super Bowl at home when they won back in 2021.

Now, the Bucs will have the opportunity to snap two losing streaks – one against the Rams and one for this season. Tampa Bay is currently 0-3 against the Rams over the 2020-21 seasons, which means Brady has yet to win against the Rams in a Buccaneers jersey.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Brady addressed the media and said it’s disappointing and frustrating with the way the team has been playing, but they’re taking it day by day and improving on what they can.

“There’s a lot of reasons why things go well and why they don’t go well,” he said. “When you’re in the situation we’re in, every play feels like it’s critical. You don’t feel like there’s a lot of margin of error and that’s why it’s a tough sport. We gotta fight through it… it’s not like it gets easier, it’s not going to get any less competitive.”

He continued: “No one feels sorry for us, nor should they. They’re trying to win those games, we’re trying to win them and we just haven’t done a good job the last six weeks doing that.”

With both teams fighting to make their records better with hopes of reaching the playoffs like in previous years, with the right combination from Week Nine, the Buccaneers could be back in first place as soon as Sunday. For the Rams, it’ll be a little harder.

Two of the Rams last three losses have come from the San Francisco 49ers, putting them in third place in the NFC West.

Although there’s still a lot of football left to be played, for the Buccaneers it feels like every game is do-or-die. Injuries, penalties, little mistakes, and play-calling has left the Buccaneers with an open wound that they’re trying to heal. Hopefully, a home win will be the remedy Tampa Bay needs to find momentum and keep it going to finish the season strong.

INJURIES

Going into Week Nine, the Buccaneers have 10 players on the injury list:

TE Cameron Brate – out, neck

WR Russell Gage – out, hamstring

G Luke Goedeke – out, foot

S Antione Winfield Jr. – out, concussion

CB Carlton Davis – questionable, hip

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting – questionable, quad

DE Akiem Hicks – questionable, foot/rest

WR Mike Evans – ankle/rest

WR Julio Jones – knee

G Shaq Mason – personal/ankle

For the Los Angeles Rams, six players are on the injury list:

WR Cooper Kupp – ankle

LB Jacob Hummel – out, hip

C Brian Allen – questionable, knee

WR Van Jefferson – questionable, knee

DT Greg Gaines

LB Ernest Jones

HOW TO WATCH

Kickoff is set for 4:26 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Fans not headed to the game on Sunday can watch it live on CBS or follow along for live updates on WFLA.com.