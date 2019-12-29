Bucs look to finish the season with a .500 record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish the 2019 season at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 pm at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have a chance to finish season with an 8-8 record while the Falcons have their own storyline to complete a less than stellar year.

The Falcons announced that head coach Dan Quinn will return for the 2020 season and it appears that former Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter is safe as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. Another former Bucs head coach, Raheem Morris, was promoted to defensive coordinator, the position he once held for just days with the Bucs before being named head coach.

The Bucs will have their own 2020 drama entering today’s game. The debate over whether or not to keep quarterback Jameis Winston will play its final act on the field, opinions abound. Winston threw four interceptions in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans, raising his league-leading total to 28.

Here are three things to watch for today in the season finale:

Does Winston take chances?

Whenever quarterback Jameis Winston has gotten into a rut of turnovers in games, head coach Bruce Arians has stuck by his approach of having Winston throw and throw some more. With this being the last sample for Bucs management and ownership to watch, Winston must decide what passes are sensible to make, especially when under stress. Some of Winston’s interceptions this season were simply a result of bad reads and routes, with plenty of time to analyze the field. Four times this season, Winston’s very first pass of a game has resulted in an interception.

Winston also has the opportunity to join an exclusive club in NFL history. He is just 98 passing yards from eclipsing the 5,000 yard mark for the season. Only seven quarterbacks have ever reached 5,000 yards and it looks like Winston is the only one with a realistic chance this year. That kind of standard, interceptions or not, place him in a must-consider category when it comes to hanging on to Winston for 2020 and/or beyond. The most likely scenario this spring is for the team to assign the Franchise Tag, guaranteeing a larger salary but possibly avoiding a longer term deal that would likely pay him more than $30 million per season.

Can the supporting cast help Winston?

It was clear, one week ago, that the absence of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin had an impact on the Bucs passing attack. It was missed opportunities on deep throws that bothered Arians the most but there are reliable options to keep the Bucs offense moving. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman has stepped up, increasing his role and career highs. Perriman is now third on the Bucs with five receiving touchdowns and has posted back to back 100-yard receiving efforts.

The tight ends will be key again today, as O.J. Howard and Cam Brate look to erase key incompletions from the Texans loss. Howard had a deep ball bounce off his hands. Arians thought that the play should have gone for a touchdown. Brate dropped a critical fourth down play that would have extended a Bucs drive well into Houston territory. Both players have seen a drop in numbers this year simply based on huge success for the Evans and Godwin combination. Howard and Brate are very effective however when targeted often. Howard has 459 yards receiving, fourth best on the team while Brate has continued his lethal red zone presences with three touchdown catches.

A final show by the defense?

One of the biggest reasons for the Bucs surge in the second half of the season is the play of the defense. For Bucs fans, the question becomes, what will it look like in 2020? After today, the countdown begins for free agency for linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. This is likely to be an expensive combination and the team must decide how close it is to the playoffs with both, or perhaps one or the other.

Barrett takes center stage today as he has one last chance to set a franchise record for quarterback sacks in a single season. Barrett is currently tied with hall of famer Warren Sapp with 16.5. He is easily one of the best acquisitions by general manager Jason Licht in 2019 and both sides have mutual interest in renewing the relationship in the coming months.

The Bucs will be tested today by a reinvigorated Falcons offense that is flourishing with the return of running back Devonta Freeman, who did not play in the first matchup in Atlanta. The Bucs defense has also stepped up its game, with the collective rise of its defensive backs. There will be opportunities for deep interceptions again as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks for his main target, wide receiver Julio Jones. Last week, Jones did not score a touchdown in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but he shredded the defense with 166 yards on 10 catches.