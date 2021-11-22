Bucs look to bounce back from two-game skid on Monday night football

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After dropping their last two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager for this next opportunity to get back in the win column against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

With the bye week in there between the two losses to the Saints and the Washington Football Team, it’s been 29 days since their last win.

“It feels like most teams when you don’t win,” said Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. “It’s not nearly as fun. Putting all the work in and us really trying to grind to get it right and we’re not doing what it takes on the field in order to win. In order to do it right, you put a lot of time and energy and detail into what we’re doing. It’ll feel a lot better when we win but we’ve got to go earn it.”

In order to earn it, the Bucs will need to play as well as they have at home all season. They are (4-0) at Raymond James Stadium this season and are averaging 40.5 points per game in those home wins.

Brady had also personally performed much better at Raymond James Stadium than on the road. At home he’s thrown four or more touchdown passes in each game, with just two total interceptions (18 TDs to 2 INTs). But numbers aside, Brady’s preparing for a tough Giants defense.

“We’re going against a team that challenges you to do it,” Brady said. “They’re not going to make it easy. I think I have a decent understanding of what I think they’re going to try to do. But then again, they’ve done a good job at times this year really forcing the quarterback to make tough decisions. This defense does a good job. They do a good job in disguise. They do a good job changing their looks. They get to the quarterback. They’ve got a good rush. They’ve got some good cover guys, some experienced players so it’s a very challenging defense we’re going to face.”

“We understand if we don’t play well and we don’t execute on game day, you’re not going to win in this league,” said Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. “So it’s up to us. It’s up to us to prepare them during the week to make sure we’re doing the right thing on gameday. (Tom Brady) understands that. Obviously, it’s frustrating for everybody when you lose ball games, but everybody is somewhat frustrated anytime you walk out of a stadium and you don’t have the victory. We’ll just work, get back to it and try a find a way to win the game on Monday night.”

The Giants (3-6) and Bucs (6-3) kick-off at 8:15 p.m.