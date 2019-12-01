Bucs look to begin a win streak against struggling Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try again to put back to back wins together when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00, under what could be a bit of a wet day at TIAA Bank Field.

Should the Bucs win today, that would be three victories in their past four games, continuing the trend of head coach Bruce Arians seeing a turnaround in the second half of the season.



Both teams enter the game with identical 4-7 records although the Jaguars have not fared as well in recent games, losing last week 42-20 to the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs’ 35-22 win over Atlanta saw wide receiver Chris Godwin earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 184 yard, two touchdown performance.



All eyes were on the Bucs injury report this week as outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul missed two straight practices with a nagging knee injury. By Friday, Pierre-Paul was back to a full practice and not listed as a concern for today’s game.



Here are three things to watch for today:



Running wild in the jungle



The Jaguars run defense has taken a beating this season, ranked 29th in the NFL at a clip of more than 142 yards allowed per opponent. The Titans Derrick Henry ran for 159 yards against Jacksonville last week and more notably, quarterback Ryan Tannehill added 70 yards on the ground.



While the Bucs rushing attack has not been a dominating factor this season, it has been effective enough to allow balance in play calling. Running back Ronald Jones set the tone last week in Atlanta with an 11-yard run to begin the game, finishing the day with an average of more than four yards per carry. Should Jameis Winston feel the pocket shrinking in today’s game, running may be an option that could counter the Jaguars strong pass rush.



The next step for the defensive backs



The area of the Bucs that looked the most improved against the Falcons was the defensive backfield, led by rookies Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean. Safety Mike Edwards was also active in limiting yards after the catch for Atlanta’s receivers.



Statistically, the pass defense is still in the crosshairs, ranked 31st in the league, allowing opponents 289 yards per game. But coverage was a factor last week as the Bucs pass rush got to quarterback Matt Ryan for six sacks and limited the Falcons offense inside the red zone.



Linebacker Devin White was also an integral part of the Bucs pass defense, collecting two sacks and roaming the area where the Bucs have been victimized by crossing routes.



Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will make his third start since returning from an opening day injury. After throwing two touchdown passes against the Colts, Foles was stymied by the Titans defense and shutout of the end zone.



Have the kicking fears returned?



Last week against the Falcons, kicker Matt Gay missed a pair of extra-points and had a third one blocked. That is three points lost in the mix of dominating day by the rest of the team. In a game that could be on the lower end of scoring, each point after attempt and short field goal attempt will be critical.



Head coach Bruce Arians said earlier in the week that Gay had pinpointed his problem during the game, beginning his run up to the ball too late. He explained the hook motion when a kicker is behind and that Gay fixed the issue on a 32-yard field goal later in the game.



The loss to the Giants in week three haunts Bucs fans but that long day for Gay has been replaced mostly by consistency and more than enough leg to make the choice easy for longer field goal attempts.



The wind will be blowing in Jacksonville, however, as a cold front approaches during the day. Rain is in the forecast as well, making potential kicks a challenge. The Bucs need them to go through the uprights, at all cost.