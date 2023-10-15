TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coming off their early bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are gearing up to take on the Detroit Lions (4-1) in a retro matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

With the Bucs well-refreshed and dawning their retro “Creamsicle” gear, the flexed matchup between the NFC South leaders and NFC North leaders is likely to be the most anticipated matchup of the day.

BUCS INACTIVES:

  • OLB Anthony Nelson
  • DL Patrick O’Connor
  • CB Derek Pitts
  • T Brandon Walton
  • TE David Wells

LIONS INACTIVES:

  • DB Brian Branch
  • RH Jahmyr Gibbs
  • CB Steven Gilmore
  • G Jonah Jackson
  • DL Brodric Martin
  • TE James Mitchell

First Quarter: Buccaneers 0 – Lions 0

15:00: Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.