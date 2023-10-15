TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coming off their early bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are gearing up to take on the Detroit Lions (4-1) in a retro matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
With the Bucs well-refreshed and dawning their retro “Creamsicle” gear, the flexed matchup between the NFC South leaders and NFC North leaders is likely to be the most anticipated matchup of the day.
- OLB Anthony Nelson
- DL Patrick O’Connor
- CB Derek Pitts
- T Brandon Walton
- TE David Wells
- DB Brian Branch
- RH Jahmyr Gibbs
- CB Steven Gilmore
- G Jonah Jackson
- DL Brodric Martin
- TE James Mitchell
First Quarter: Buccaneers 0 – Lions 0
15:00: Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.