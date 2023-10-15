TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coming off their early bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are gearing up to take on the Detroit Lions (4-1) in a retro matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

With the Bucs well-refreshed and dawning their retro “Creamsicle” gear, the flexed matchup between the NFC South leaders and NFC North leaders is likely to be the most anticipated matchup of the day.

BUCS INACTIVES:

OLB Anthony Nelson

DL Patrick O’Connor

CB Derek Pitts

T Brandon Walton

TE David Wells

LIONS INACTIVES:

DB Brian Branch

RH Jahmyr Gibbs

CB Steven Gilmore

G Jonah Jackson

DL Brodric Martin

TE James Mitchell

First Quarter: Buccaneers 0 – Lions 0

15:00: Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.