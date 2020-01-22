Bucs linebacker surprises deserving fan with Super Bowl tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl linebacker, Shaquil Barrett, is making a name for himself on the football field while also making dreams come true for one Buccaneers fan.

After participating in the Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, Shaquil met Sean. Sean is a sixth grader from Largo. He has had to do more around the house since his father was completely paralyzed from ALS and was placed in a nursing home. His mother is also suffering from a rare form of cancer.

Sean seemed thrilled to see Shaquil. He got his autograph first, then he received two tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami.

“I think it is all about the kids,” said Shaquil. “I got a big heart for kids and I want them to be happy. I want them not to have to go through anything and just be kids and have as much of a childhood as they can.”

