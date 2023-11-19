SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WFLA) — Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David started Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers off to a great start.

Within just three minutes of the first quarter kicking off, David took down the 49ers’ second-year quarterback, Brock Purdy, recording the first sack of the game.

The play, which seemingly set the tone for the Bucs’ defense, also doubled as a career milestone for the veteran Buc.

According to Buccaneers Communications, David’s tackle Sunday was his 1,429th career tackle, which has now surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Rondé Barber (1,428) for the second-most tackles in Bucs history. He now trails only Derrick Brooks (2,198).

One of the greatest. 🐐



With career tackle No. 1,429, Lavonte David has surpassed @rondebarber (1,428) for the second-most tackles in Buccaneers history, trailing only Derrick Brooks (2,198). pic.twitter.com/JAwMzKFstM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 19, 2023

Buccaneers senior writer and editor Scott Smith said “it’s cool” David’s milestone tackle came on an 11-yard sack.

Tampa Bay is currently trailing San Francisco 10-0 in the second quarter. Follow live updates here.