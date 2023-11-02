TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend has been nominated for the NFL’s Salute to Service award for his work in building homes for veterans.

Martin Gramatica was chosen as the team’s nominee. His foundation has built 10 homes for veterans, according to the team.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be nominated for this award,” Gramatica said in a statement. “Although I wasn’t born in this country, I have been fortunate enough to experience the true essence of the ‘American Dream’ due to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by our brave military service members. It is our utmost goal to make their lives significantly easier as a sincere gesture of gratitude for everything they have selflessly done for us.”

Fans will have a voice in who wins the award for the second straight year, according to the team.

Fans can click here to vote until Nov. 30. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors, which is held during Super Bowl week.