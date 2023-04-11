TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the NFL Draft just weeks away, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran linebacker Devin White has requested a trade, according to sources.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Jenna Laine announced that two sources said White requested to be traded as he’s coming up on his fifth-year option. However, the Bucs do not want to trade the Pro Bowler since he’s been one of Tampa’s key players in recent years.

According to NBC Sports, White is “slated to earn $11.71 million in his fifth-year option in 2023.”

The inside linebacker was drafted as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He’s started in all 62 games he’s played in for the Buccaneers. In 2020, White was named a second-team All-Pro and helped lead the Bucs to win a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV.

Over his four-year career, White has recorded 20.5 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.