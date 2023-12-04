TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker Lavonte David teamed up with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Tampa Bay Monday to spread some holiday cheer.

This is the first time Big Brothers and Big Brothers of Tampa Bay held an event at Laser Ops Xtreme Center.

Lavonte and 20 of his teammates played laser tag, video games, archery, and much more with Bigs and Littles in the program. There were 100 matches out of 200 people, which consisted of kids who were at risk, along with their mentors.

It hits close to home for one player in particular. Bucs’ running back Rachaad White was a part of the Big Brother and Big Sister program as a mentee growing up.

“When they assigned me my big, him just pulling up to my house and walking in – look at my smile right now – I had the biggest smile on my face, man. It was just amazing. Him just sitting in the living room with my mom. Talking. Just us going and doing what we did, it was amazing,” said White.

“He still has a connection with his big. I’m pretty sure he’s his manager or something like that. It really inspires me. To actually see something like that unfold. That makes me feel really good about this, and makes me want to put more effort into this and try to get a lot more people involved in this organization,” said David.