Bucs’ Lavonte David has procedure on knee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David had minor knee surgery on Monday to repair a slight tear to his meniscus. The injury is not expected to sideline David longer than the preseason.

“Lavonte [David] had a little knee procedure, “ head coach Bruce Arians said. “We’re going to hold him out for a while – nothing serious, just a little meniscus tear. [We] fixed it up yesterday, so he’ll be ready to go soon.”

David is a key member of the Bucs defense in his eighth NFL season. The first player to get a shot at filling in for him is linebacker Deone Bucannon.