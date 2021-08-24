Bucs kicker Ryan Succop tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It only took about 24 hours for Bruce Arians’ nonchalant, “Nah, we are good, we do not have anything,” response to change to, “We had one.”

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, then played against them in a preseason game on Saturday, the Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19. That announcement arrived on Sunday.

Now, Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has the virus too.

According to Arians, Succop met a group of Titans players for dinner at a restaurant. They sat inside that restaurant. Succop received a positive test on Tuesday morning.

“He is out for this ball game,” stated Arians in reference to the upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans. “He is vaccinated but it is still probably going to be about 10 days.”