Bucs keep CB Carlton Davis, lose OL Alex Cappa in free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) lines up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA (WFLA) – NFL free agency is in full swing and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more than just Tom Brady coming back next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team is resigning cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year deal worth $45 million. He added it “accomplished one of the franchise’s primary off-season goals.”

Davis played in 10 games for the Bucs last year, finishing with 39 total tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. He missed six games last year on Injured Reserve after hurting his quadriceps in a Week 4 win over New England.

The Bucs drafted Davis in the second round out of Auburn in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four seasons in Tampa Bay, he’s collected 207 tackles, 52 passes defended and six interceptions in 51 games.

He was one of 25 free agents the Bucs had from last year’s team. He is the third player to be brought back by the Bucs, joining Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who signed a three-year, $39 million deal on Sunday, and receiver Chris Godwin, who the team franchised tagged last week.

One of those free agents won’t be coming back however, guard Alex Cappa. It was also reported Monday by Schefter that Cappa is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. The deal is reported to be worth $40 million over four years.

Cappa, who was also a 2018 draft pick, played in 52 games for the Bucs, starting 46 of them. He played in all 17 games last season, helping the Bucs to a league-low 23 sacks allowed.

He missed the team’s Super Bowl run in 2021 to a fractured ankle he suffered in the Wild Card round against Washington.

Fans may miss Cappa, but not more than fellow offensive lineman and Bucs All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who replied to a tweet reporting Cappa’s departure with GIF of a teary-eyed Michael Scott.