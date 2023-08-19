TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday night is “going to be a party” for the Buccaneers. At least that’s what cornerback Carlton Davis III said following what was supposed to be the team’s second joint practice with the New York Jets.

Ahead of tonight’s preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium, the Bucs were scheduled to have two joint practices with the Jets. However, multiple fights between the two teams on Wednesday led to New York canceling the second practice, forcing the Bucs to find an alternate practice location.

With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers standing on the sidelines watching over his new team, and the ongoing quarterback competition between Bucs’ Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, tonight’s preseason game is sure to be a “party.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the preseason matchup on News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.

First Quarter

15:00: