Bucs’ iconic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms making comeback in 2023

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready for a throwback to the classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

The Bucs announced Monday the team’s iconic “creamsicle” uniforms will return in the 2023 season along with throwback games. The uniforms will feature Bucco Bruce and the original orange and white colors the Bucs wore from 1976 to 1996.

According to the organization, ongoing supply chain issues delayed the return of the throwbacks.

“Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped. This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms,” the Bucs said in a statement.

A look back at Tampa Bay’s ‘creamsicle’ days

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former Heisman trophy winner Vinny Testaverde (14) pitches the ball out during the third quarter of a pre-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals at night on Saturday, August 15, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. It was Testaverde debut as a professional football player. (AP Photo/Jim)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates in the end zone after his second-quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Emmitt Smith (22) of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for yardage as free safety Harry Hamilton (39) and Mark Robinson (30) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move in on him, at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas, on Oct. 7, 1990. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) gathers the offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: A “throwback Bucco Bruce Flag” of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers flies over Raymond James Stadium just before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Micheal Spurlock (81) runs for several yards during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

A Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan and an Atlanta Falcon fan try to outcheer each other during an NFL football game Sunday in Tampa, Fla, December 5, 2010. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-24. (AP/Margaret Bowles)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) looks downfield for a receiver against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday in Tampa, Fla, December 5, 2010. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-24. (AP/Margaret Bowles)

The Buccaneers hosted throwback games featuring the old uniforms from 2009 to 2012 but had to stop in 2013 due to new NFL rules. The league only allowed teams to fit players with one set of helmets for the season, and the Bucs said the throwback uniforms wouldn’t have worked with the team’s pewter-colored helmets.

The NFL revised its rule last year to approve alternate helmets, allowing teams like the Bucs to have a second helmet for different uniforms.