TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In a flexed matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, all eyes are on the division.

After falling to 4-7 after a frustrating loss to the Indianapolis Colts during Week 12 and the Panthers sitting at 1-10, Tampa Bay is hoping Sunday’s home matchup will be a much-needed victory, as the team is still eyeing the playoff prize.

With the Buccaneers’ defense playing sluggishly against the Colts and the offense not being able to convert on crucial third downs, the Bucs suffered their seventh loss, which has many fans and players frustrated.

“We’ve got to execute. We get down there on the 1[-yard line], inside the 1[-yard line] in the first quarter, we’ve got to execute. We’ve got to execute. We can’t have penalties at the wrong time, we can’t get sacked at the wrong time. It’s a group effort,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday.

Despite the Panthers picking up star rookie quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall draft pick in 2023, the team has only secured one win – a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 8.

The Panthers released head coach Frank Reich on Sunday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year in Carolina. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach, the team announced.

“You can’t revamp your team in a week. [Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach] Chris [Tabor] is a great coach, he’s been a great special teams coach, he’ll be a good head coach. You can’t revamp your team in a week, so you concentrate on the scheme. I’m sure they’ll tweak some things, but we’ve got to worry about the things we can correct ourselves and go out and play them and see what happens,” Bowles said.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

LB Lavonte David – Did not participate

CB Carlton Davis – Limited participation

CB Jamel Dean – Did not participate

LB SirVocea Dennis – Did not participate

OLB Yaya Diaby – Limited participation

DL Mike Green – Did not participate

QB Baker Mayfield – Full participation

LB Devin White – Limited participation

Panthers:

S Vonn Bell – Did not participate

S Jeremy Chinn – Limited participation

P Johnny Hekker – Did not participate

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos – Limited participation

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. – Did not participate

CB CJ Henderson – Full participation

CB Jaycee Horn – Limited participation

TE Hayden Hurst – Did not participate

OLB DJ Johnson – Limited participation

G Cade Mays – Limited participation

T Taylor Moton – Did not participate

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – Did not participate

WR Adam Thielen – Did not participate

TE Tommy Tremble – Did not participate

G Chandler Zavala – Did not participate

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m.