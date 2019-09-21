Family games, country music at Fantennial Bucs Beach Bash

ST. PETE BEACH (WFLA)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans gathered on St. Pete Beach for the Fantennial Bucs Beach Bash.

The first of its kind fan fest at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort brought folks from all over Tampa Bay together for beach fun and to jam out.

Billy Ray Cyrus will take Bucs fans down the old town road as the musical headliner – but another famous band has the crowd gathering.

“I love the beach I love football. We’re down here in Florida so the beach is awesome. I mean I’m so glad to be here it’s going to be a good time today,” Matt Thomas of Parmalee said.

Parmalee’s hit song “Carolina” made the hometown band an instant sensation but they’re just getting started.

“We just wrote a song on the bus a minute ago, we didn’t realize we did that, we just did it. It was really cool so I mean I think the excitement of like coming up with some idea and everyone gets pumped up about it so we’ll go back and finish the song,” Thomas said.

Along with good old country music, the family-friendly celebration of 100 years of NFL football has fans playing games and lounging in the Florida sunshine.

You can catch Parmalee and headliner Billy Ray Cyrus on St. Pete Beach for a performance at the Bucs Beach Bash tonight.