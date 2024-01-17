TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers’ Monday night 32-9 shutout over the Eagles might have stunned many, but for the Bucs, their victory was anticipated.

After falling to Philly back in Week 3, Tampa Bay was eager for a rematch. In fact, linebacker Devin White predicted the two teams would meet again in the postseason.

“It was completely different from the first time we played them. All the way around from a game plan standpoint — base, sub, different packages. The guys were communicating better. We could do more since they had some more experience over the course of the games, and we tweaked some things around because what we did the first time, we didn’t prepare it well,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.

Now, the Bucs will be looking for their second rematch — this time against the Detroit Lions, who spoiled their Creamsicle throwback in Week 6.

“We were where we were at that time of year. I don’t wish we had done anything differently — we wouldn’t have learned from it. Very good team. They have a very good team, coach very well — very fast, [and] very physical,” Bowles said about the Week 6 defeat. “The electric crowd is going to be up there. [I] wish we hadn’t done anything different, because we wouldn’t have learned from it with any of our losses from that matter. We’re a different team now. We’re mentally tougher. We’ve gotten stronger from it, and we learned some things. We’re still piecing it together, but we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are celebrating the end of their playoff drought after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in their Wild Card matchup. It was the first time in 32 years that the Lions had won a playoff game.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers are heading to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions, who defeated the Bucs 20-6 back in Week 6.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Your Official Bucs Station, WFLA News Channel 8. Our website will also house live updates for the game.