TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slept very well after his team traded away the 27th pick in round one of the NFL Draft.

When the phone began ringing Friday afternoon, the urge to make a deal had to be shelved.

The Bucs traded their first-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for three picks, including pick number 33, the first selection in Friday’s second round.

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall was there and there was no way Bowles and the Bucs were going to pass again.

“We had a few players at 27 that we targeted,” Bowles said. “Moving back to 33, which was the first one today, we had one guy left there. The other ones went off the board, so it would not have been smart to trade back down and lose the guy we wanted.”

Hall not only adds depth to a run-stopping and strong defensive line, he provides security as the team continues to negotiate a new deal with veteran Ndamukong Suh.

With a long body and reach, Hall will provide what Bowles describes as being “explosive off the football.”

Hall is a player that Bowles had on the radar ever since the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

“We got along really well, got to know him really well,” Bowles said. “Got to see him pretty good, understand how he thinks and what he likes.”

Bowles also heard a few comments about Hall from linebacker Grant Stuard, a teammate of Hall’s at Houston.

“He talked good about him during the week,” Bowles said. “But we did our own homework, and the film speaks for itself with this guy. Once you see him on tape, he jumps out at you.”