Bucs head coach includes Tom Brady in his criticism of tough loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians held quarterback Tom Brady accountable for an interception late in the Bucs 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Arians pointed out which areas of the team came up short during his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

A bad read, bad decision and bad throw made for an imperfect storm as the Bucs attempted to rally, down three points with less than two minutes to play.

In addition to Brady’s two interceptions, the normally sound Bucs defense came up short in making tackles. The Rams took short plays and turned them into big gains, mostly in the first half.

The Bucs playoff hopes are still intact although their hopes of winning the NFC South title are now slim.