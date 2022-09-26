TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian taking aim at the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are packing up and heading south.

The Bucs will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins team facility, while the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to play a road game on Thursday.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas sat down with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles for their weekly ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview and discussed the difficulty of an NFL team trying to conduct business as usual when there is anything but normalcy surrounding the team.

With the main force of Hurricane Ian set to work its way from the southern portion of the bay area, then north, the Bucs spent Monday preparing the team facility for high winds and heavy rains. Players made final personal preparations before the trip to south Florida.

When the team returns to Tampa, the fate of its Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs may still be in question. The NFL has yet to confirm the normal scheduled kickoff for Sunday, 8:20 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium.

Several factors will play into that final decision including the overall condition of the area, the stadium’s condition and the availability of police and emergency personnel.

On the field, the Bucs and the Chiefs are both coming off frustrating defeats.

The Bucs fell to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 while the Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17.

