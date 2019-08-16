Bucs head coach, Bruce Arians, shares special bond with former team player, Ronde Barber

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Being a part of a sports team gives players a chance to hone the craft they’ve worked so hard at. However, it also gives players and coaches a chance to gain a family away from home.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shares a special bond with former Bucs player Ronde Barber further than just on the field or the Buccaneers franchise.

Back in 1970, Arians enrolled at Virginia Tech University and shared a room with fellow freshman at the time, James Barber.

Barber was the Hokies running back.

According to Arians’ book, he was the first white player to room with a black player in school history.

Flash forward a couple of years and Arians was introduced to the 2-year-old Barber twins, Ronde and Tiki.

In the photo seen above, Arians is hanging out with the infant twins in 1977.

According to Wikipedia, Arians also played football while at Virginia Tech. As a senior, he was the team’s starting quarterback. During the 1974 season, he completed 53 of 118 passing attempts for 952 yards with three passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ronde Barber is set to be inducted into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor during the Bucs game against the New York Giants on Sept. 22.