TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a very big step towards a playoff berth with a 34-20 road victory against the Green Bay Packers.

The win was not only a signature victory in the Bucs current three-game winning streak, but it also kept the team in first place in the NFC South and allowed the Bucs to grab an important tie-breaker scenario over the Packers in the seeding for the NFC Wild Card.

On Monday, Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles praised one moment for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It happened on the series following a fumble by Mayfield that set up a touchdown for the Packers.

The Bucs fell behind 7-3.

On the following series, Mayfield led the Bucs on a touchdown drive, completing four straight passes, the last one a touchdown to Mike Evans.

The Bucs never trailed again.

Mayfield finished the game with 381 passing yards, four touchdowns and a perfect QB rating of 158.3. He is the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat in an away game.

Bowles commended the effort made by defensive lineman Vita Vea, who managed to play 20 plays with an injury that limited him much of the practice week.

Linebacker Devin White was unable to play, after telling the staff on Saturday he could not start the game with a lingering foot injury.

Bowles says the decision to not play White was strictly related to his injury, not a reported distastes within the locker room for White’s demeanor and actions in recent weeks.

Bowles stressed in this week’s interview that White is an important piece moving forward, as is linebacker K.J. Britt, who has filled in for White during his absence.