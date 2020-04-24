Bucs have multiple options on the second day of NFL Draft

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following the selection of offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a wide assortment of options to finally get back to the playoffs in 2020.

PewterReport.com’s Scott Reynolds joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas to discuss some of the players that could be on the radar for the Bucs beginning Friday in the second round.

The running back position would be the likely inspiration to move up (think Doug Martin in 2012). In 2020, one of the hot targets is Wisconsin’s, Jonathan Taylor. He may fall just behind arguably the top prospect Georgia’s D’Andre Swift. Do not rule out the Bucs using their second-round selection, however, on Florida State running back Cam Akers.

The interesting decision the Bucs will need to make on days two and three of the draft is a consideration at quarterback. With Tom Brady on board for two seasons, it may be a good idea to get a young player in now, with a couple of seasons of grooming as the plan. A solid choice for the Bucs could be Iowa’s Nate Stanley, a three-year starter who led the Hawkeyes to three consecutive bowl game victories.

