Bucs have most prime time games in team history

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in franchise history, the Bucs will have five prime time games on their schedule.

This includes their first Sunday Night Football spotlight since 2016.

NBC’s “Football Night in America” Analyst and former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy spoke with WFLA about the Bucs schedule and these nationally televised games in particular.

“It’s fantastic for the players,” Dungy said. “It’s going to be great for the city and obviously what a difference Tom Brady makes. We haven’t had the Bucs at home on Sunday Night Football in a long, long time and now we’re going to have that. We’re going to have them twice. They’re going to be on Monday Night twice. It’s really fantastic for everyone it just ups the level of interest and the players can feel it. As a coaching staff, you can feel it so I know everyone’s excited.”

For their Sunday Night Football games, the Bucs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders in week 7 on Sunday, October 25 and two weeks later they will host divisional rival the New Orleans Saints in week 9 on Sunday, November 8. Both of those games will be televised on WFLA.

“Being at the Raiders, I know what that’s going to mean with Jon Gruden and your old Super Bowl coach,” Dungy said. “I went through that coming back to Tampa. That’s going to be a huge night. But the New Orleans game at home with everything probably in the division being on the line and doing it in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. That’s going to be phenomenal. I’m looking forward to it. The last time they were on, I got to do a feature story on Jameis Winston. I’m sure I’ll be over at the facility talking to a lot of the players and coaches. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it already.”

As for the Bucs’ other prime time games, their first one is a Thursday night showdown with the Bears on the road in week 5 (October 8), then their first Monday Night Football game is on the road against the Giants in week 8 (November 2) and their second MNF game is week 11 (November 23) when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

All five prime time games will take place during a seven-week stretch from October 8 to November 23.