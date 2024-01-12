TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to make sure fans are ready for Monday’s playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Friday morning, the team hosted a drive-thru rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Cars filled with fans lined up along Dale Mabry Highway and Himes Avenue before gates opened at 5 a.m.

“I’m here to get my Buccaneers free gear because we’re rallying for the Buccaneers to beat the Eagles,” lifelong Bucs supporter Eddie Martin said.

The Pewter Pirates are part of postseason play for the fourth consecutive season.

During the rally, they treated supporters to free gear. Avid fan Joe Caprara described, “I’ve been before, it’s just a lot of fun, a lot of people dedicated, fans true fans.”

Susan Bowen received an extra reason to be excited, she won two free tickets to the game. “We were going to work this morning and we said, ‘Let’s just do a drive-thru,’ we’re late to work but this is so worth it,” she said

According to Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, community support is critical to the team’s success.

“You talk about ‘Title Town’ and ‘Champa Bay’, it’s not just on the field. It’s in the stands and the support we get in this community, all 3 teams is unbelievable,” he said.

Fans at the event were adamant they’d back the team regardless of the game’s outcome, however, all admitted they were hoping for a win.

The Buccaneers face off against the Eagles at 8 p.m. Monday inside Raymond James Stadium.