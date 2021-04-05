Bucs GM releases statement after Carlton Davis tweets anti-Asian slur

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Licht spent the past six years assembling a roster talented enough to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady. Now the general manager with a spotty draft resume faces the challenge of acquiring additional pieces to help the six-time Super Bowl champion transform the franchise with the NFL’s worst all-time winning percentage into title contenders.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jason Licht, the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement on Monday after Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis used an anti-Asian slur in a recent tweet.

In his statement, the GM said the team had “been in communication” with Davis regarding his tweet. He also noted that the cornerback has been “an active member of our Social Justice Player Board over the past two seasons and has played a key role in our organizational support for finding peaceful and productive ways to bring attention to societal issues that have plagued our country for many years.”

“Words carry weight,” Licht said in the statement, “and it is incumbent upon all of us to have a thorough understanding of the words we choose and the effect they may have on others.”

Davis also apologized on Twitter. He deleted the original tweet containing the slur.

“I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame” but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation,” Davis stated in a tweet. “I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other during these tough times.”

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame”but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

Initially, he seemed to be defensive.

“I would never offend any group of people,” he typed in a tweet. “You reporters can look for another story to blow up. The term was directed towards a producer claiming he ‘ran Miami.’ With that being said I’ll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring.”

The final sentence in the statement from Licht alludes to a joint effort between Davis and the entire Buccaneers organization to help to eliminate these injustices.

“We look forward to working with Carlton,” said Licht, “to find appropriate ways to learn from this experience and continue our joint efforts to put an end to all forms of social and racial injustices.”