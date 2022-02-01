TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Before the dust had settled on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, the questions were in place.

What will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do for a quarterback in 2022?

Tuesday evening, Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke to the media, doing his best to keep Brady’s day as the main topic but an already challenging offseason agenda has the added element of getting the most important position right.

“We were in this situation a couple of years ago where Bruce [Arians] and I both said we’ll have to look behind door No. 2. We’re at that position again,” Licht said. “We’re going to explore all avenues to try to make the best decision we can for the organization, but it didn’t come as a surprise.”

Door number two revealed Brady in the spring of 2020. This time, the list of available quarterbacks does not share the same firepower but does offer veteran players for consideration.

Teddy Bridgewater is a name that has emerged atop the list of available free agents. Bridgewater does not appear to be headed back to the Denver Broncos after making 14 starts in 2021, throwing 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

Blaine Gabbert, the Bucs own free-agent quarterback, is the quarterback with the most knowledge and experience in the Bucs offense.

Big-name veteran players are mentioned as well although a serious move would require a deal.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is linked to a possible move to Denver while Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo are considered trade candidates.

If the Bucs shoot for the stars again, it would be another all-in decision to counter their playoff ouster, the Los Angeles Rams now preparing to play in Super Bowl LVI with longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford, dealt to L.A. from Detroit last year.

After a rookie season of total learning, second-year Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask may show his development during the offseason program, earning the right to compete for a job in training camp.

Licht would prefer to choose a direction at quarterback sooner than later, with NFL free agency now six weeks away.

The Bucs currently have 26 free agent players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, who may be the next player to retire from football. Licht said that Gronkowski’s decision is unlikely to be influenced by Brady leaving the game.

No matter what happens in the coming weeks, Licht is confident the team will return many of its players, sustaining its model as a Super Bowl contender.

Call it the Brady effect.

“I think the experience they’ve had the last couple of years has made this team a lot better,” Licht said. “There is no replacing – you are not going to find another Tom Brady, but you can find a good player and you can develop good players. Everyone will step up and they’ve learned throughout the last couple of years how to do that. I think just the experience that they’ve had the last couple of years playing with Tom Brady are lessons that are invaluable.”