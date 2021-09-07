Bucs game day protocols: What to know before NFL Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 NFL season on their home field Thursday, Sept. 9, against the Dallas Cowboys. And with the new season, still kicking off amid a pandemic, comes new protocols for game day.

If you have a ticket to Thursday’s game, the following list will ensure that you are fully prepared for it:

Entry times:

You can enter the parking lots beginning at 4:45 p.m.

If you are a suite holder or a club seat member, you can get into the stadium at 5:45 p.m.

The general stadium gates will start allowing fans to access their seats at 6:45 p.m.

Safety protocols:

Raymond James Stadium will continue to enforce a no-bag policy – you will not be able to bring a bag into the stadium that is larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″

You will not be temperature screened

You are not required to wear a mask but you are encouraged to wear a mask in any indoor space regardless of your vaccination status

The parking lots and the concession stands will remain cashless this season but you will be able to convert cash to card at reverse ATMs stationed throughout the concourse

Find your seats early:

The team strongly encourages the fans to find their seats by 8 p.m., which is 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the game. The reason for it is being referred to as a “historic Championship Celebration.”