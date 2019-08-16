Live Now
Bucs Forecast: Light to moderate rain to continue through evening

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason game against the Miami Dolphins kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Showers and storms will still be scattered throughout much of Tampa Bay but a washout is not expected.

Rain chances come down throughout game time but it will likely not dry out completely. Light to moderate rain showers will stick around through the evening.

Bring the poncho because umbrellas are not allowed in Raymond James Stadium.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s at kick off, falling into the upper 70s by drive home. Humidity levels will remain high though, so expect a mild and muggy evening.

