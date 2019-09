TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their regular season Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and the team wants fans to “Raise the Flags” around Tampa Bay.

The team has partnered up with iHeartMedia to offer free flags for fans to put on their car.

To get a flag, stop by Publix Lot 14 at Raymond James Stadium. The flags will be available from 6 a.m – 10 a.m. Friday morning.

