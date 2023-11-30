TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers 2024 first-round draft pick has been adjusting to the National Football League just fine. On Thursday, the first-year defensive lineman out of Pitt, Calijah Kancey, was named the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

The 22-year-old is the first interior defensive lineman in team history to win the honor. He’s also the first Tampa Bay rookie to win the award overall since Antoine Winfield Jr. in Sept. 2020. Kancey is also listed on the ballot for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

In just four games during November, Kancey recorded 10 tackles, including nine solo tackles and seven that were for a loss. He also added four quarterback hits, two sacks and one defended pass to his monthly stats.

Kancey’s seven tackles for a loss tied for the NFL lead among all players this month, alongside his teammate and veteran linebacker Lavonte David.

Additionally, Kancey tallied two more tackles for a loss than any other rookie and four more than any other non-Buccaneers rookie. Bucs’ third-round draft pick Yaya Diaby ranked second among rookies this month with nine.

Despite missing three games earlier this season due to an injury, Kancey still shares the lead among rookies in tackles for loss (8), tied for third in quarterback hits (8), ranked fifth in pressures (25), and tied for eighth in sacks (3).

According to TruMedia data, he’s the only rookie this season with 25 or more pressures on fewer than 250 defensive snaps.

Kancey is just the second player to win Player of the Month for the Bucs this season, joining punter Jake Camarda, who earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in Sept.

He’ll now join his teammates Lavonte David (2012), Devin White (twice in 2019), and Winfield Jr. (2020) as the fifth Tampa Bay defensive player in team history to win Rookie of the Month.