Bucs first night practice of training camp yields mixed results

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Women of Red” were special guests of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the first night practice of training camp. By the end of the workout, a few receivers were “red-faced” after a shaky performance.

“This one was a little raggedy,” Arians said. “Some really good stuff and some poor stuff. We dropped way too many passes. I thought our receivers weren’t really out there other than Mike Evans.”

After the first few days of camp belonging mostly to the defense, the results in 11-on-11 drills have started to even out.

Despite the tough critique by the coach when it came to catching passes, the Bucs offense did strike in key moments. In the red zone, quarterback Jameis Winston rolled out and hit wide receiver Chris Godwin for a touchdown. Earlier in the evening, a play near midfield, Winston was flushed from the pocket. Arians said he wished that Winston had just tucked the ball away and run downfield. Instead, his pass was intercepted by D’Cota Dixon.

The youth on this Bucs roster continues to impress. Cornerback Carlton Davis had an interception. Another corner, Ryan Smith, broke up a Blaine Gabbert pass. There will be plenty of tough decisions to make before final roster cuts at the end of the month.

For now, Arians just wants to see more consistency, especially from those players that are locked in battles just to make the final 53-man roster.

“Right now we’re still building. We’re still looking,” Arians said. “Guys are having good days and bad days. We need some leveling off, good all the time.”