Bucs fans travel from all over for first postseason home game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday was the first chance Bucs fans had to see a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium since 2008, and they came out in droves.

Jeff and Angie Faulk are season ticket holders. They drive to Tampa from Cape Coral every home game.

“The fans are outstanding, the other team is crazy,” Faulk said. “We got the goat, and the Gronk.”

They joined thousands of fans Sunday who were just as energetic outside Raymond James Stadium as they were inside.

Some households were divided. James Croi, a Bucs fan, came to the game with his wife’s cousin, an Eagles fan.”

“We have little inside jokes here and there,” James Martinez said.

Croi recently moved back to Tampa after living in Denver the last 15 years, and the Wild Card game is his first game back.

“I’m hoping we take it all the way,” Croi said. “Lightning did it so why not so let’s do it here.”

The Bucs won 31-15 and will advance for another home game next weekend.