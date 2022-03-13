‘Witnessing history’: Bucs fans react to Tom Brady’s return

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday’s announcement from Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady broke the internet, sending both Bucs fans and haters into a frenzy. The beloved quarterback announced he’s leaving retirement to make a return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season.

“I think we’re witnessing history right now so it’s important not to take it for granted,” Camden Tuebner said. He told 8 On Your Side this is a huge deal for the NFL organization as a whole. “I mean he’s the best quarterback of all time. Nobody’s done what he’s done before.”

Bucs fans said they waited on edge the last month, wondering who would fill the beloved quarterback seat.

“I mean we looked at Deshaun Watson and other people, but now that he’s coming back, the talk is off the table,” said Trent Harris, a long-time Bucs fan. “We can figure out the things now we already had beforehand. It’s pretty much just riding a bike.”

He said it’s still going to take the entire team to bring home another big win to Champa Bay.

“It’s all about the atmosphere of having weapons out there,” Harris said. “As long as those weapons stay and they create some space salary cap-wise and bring him back with it. We’re going to probably do a repeat of what happened two years ago.”