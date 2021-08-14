Bucs fans flood Raymond James Stadium for the first preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans poured into Raymond James Stadium Saturday night to see the Buccaneers kick off the preseason.

“I’m excited. I’ve been waiting for two years to get back into the stadium and watch our Bucs play,” said Jayme Lindsey.

“This is my first time here. I’m from Rhode Island. I’m a Patriots fan, but when Brady moved out here I moved out here. Where Brady goes, I go,” said Michael Strong.

The Bucs faced the Cincinnati Bengals fighting tooth and nail. It was a very close game the entire night.

“It went alright. I wish Brady would’ve played a little bit more,” said Strong.

He hopes the Bucs can keep up the momentum and take it all the way again this year.

“It’s going to be a tough season… first game Cowboys. It’s going to be tough but Brady’s healthy. Everybody’s healthy. We got a good team. Everybody stayed. It’s going to be a good game, good season,” he said.