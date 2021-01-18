Bucs fans excited for NFC Championship game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game. This is the team’s first shot at the title since their Super Bowl winning season in 2003.

The Bucs’ defense helped lead the team to their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday night. Fans who watched the game at the Press Box in Tampa tell 8 On Your Side they were proud to see the team step up during their third season game against the Saints.

“I’m really surprised we beat the Saints. They beat us the first two games this season. We were on the road. I’m just surprised we came out with a win the way we were blown out this season,” said Jonathan Andrews.

Andrews is already looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

“It’s going to be really cold. I mean both teams have gotten better than that game earlier this season,” he said.

The Bucs beat the Packers, 38-10, in Tampa earlier in the season.

A win against the team Sunday would send the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl at home in Raymond James Stadium.

“They could be the first team every in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium. This is the end goal for everybody and we are this close,” said Bucs fan Julie Stiff.