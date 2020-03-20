Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady is now officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bucs fans couldn’t be happier.

“Historically not the biggest fan, however, thrilled as a Bucs fan,” said Lynx Longwood who says his parents first bought season tickets for the team in 1976.

“I just think what one single player can do for a franchise, it’s a shot in the arm for the city, the team, the fans,” said Longwood.

Ryan Akers says he’s a Redskins fan who recently moved to Tampa. Akers says the signing of Brady has given him enough interest to see a game this season at Raymond James.

“I think by the time football season comes around we will all be in better moods and I think this right here during this time, I think it really gives the city something uplifting and something to look forward to,” said Akers.

Vanessa Burshnic has another observation, “We thought it was funny that he’s older, so he’s doing what naturally a lot of older people do, come to down to Florida, maybe he’ll end his career here.”

It’s not the first time a quarterback in the NFL has ended his career with another team after playing for years with a franchise that they became famous with.

Peyton Manning finished with the Denver Broncos, Brett Favre played his last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Joe Montana finished with the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Namath ended his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

All later went on to enter the NFL Hall of Fame.

Bucs fans are hoping Brady has just enough in the tank to take the team to the Super Bowl.

“I think Tom Brady would be great for our local Tampa Bay area. I think we would get a lot of visibility and the team will prosper. Will we win a championship? We’ll see what happens,” said Celeste Byam