TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Tom Brady back under center, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make another Super Bowl run. That starts in the offseason with adding new pieces and trying to retain some of the 25 free agents they had after the 2021-2022 season.

The only problem is they didn’t have a lot of cap space to work with. The Bucs were about $21 million over the NFL’s salary cap earlier this week, according to Spotrac.

That was until Mike Evans helped the team out. He was one of three players who had their contract restructured by the team. He had some of his $14 million salary converted to a signing bonus, according to The Athletics Greg Auman. That nearly cut his cap hit in half, saving the Bucs over $10 million.

It’s not the first time he’s done this for the team. According to Auman, he’s done it several times while on his current deal. Last year, Evans also offered to take a pay cut when the team was in a similar cap situation, according to Pro Football Talk’s Peter King.

To show their appreciation for his selflessness, fans are donating to the star wide receiver’s foundation, the Mike Evans Family Foundation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) wears cleats for the My Cleats My Cause campaign against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Fans have been donating $13 at a time, after the number Evans wears for the Bucs. There’s been over $16,000 donated so far since the news broke of his restructured contract.

“Thank you, Bucs Fans!” Evans said in a statement via the foundation’s Twitter account. “You’ve always been supportive of me and my family during our time in Tampa. And we appreciate you. Now you all have come out and supported our foundation in a big way, and we’ll make sure it’s all put to good use in the community.”

The foundation, started by Evans and his wife, aims to make a difference in the lives of children in need and families impacted by domestic violence.

“Mike and his wife, Ashli, have a passion for helping children by providing them with opportunities to help make their dreams a reality,” the site’s mission reads. “They also work with women who have been victims of domestic violence to help them get back on their feet and live their best lives.”

Some of the foundations initiatives include college scholarships for high school students, a Christmas toy drive and his “Catch for Kids” program, where he donates items to Tampa and Texas charities for every receiving yard and touchdowns he has.

Last year over 1,400 items were donated.

Evans has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since he was drafted in 2014. He is the only player in NFL history to start his career with eight straight seasons 1,000-yard seasons. He also has four Pro Bowl selections.

He’s just as accomplished off the field. He’s been the Bucs’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee three years in a row. The award recognizes players for their charity work.